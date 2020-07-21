US Capital Advisors Comments on Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note issued on Friday, July 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CEQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

NYSE CEQP opened at $13.69 on Monday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $984.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 4.28.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.95). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $727.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 36.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 34.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25,000.00%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.