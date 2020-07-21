Univest Financial (UVSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Univest Financial to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Univest Financial had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.51 million. On average, analysts expect Univest Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, Director Natalye Paquin purchased 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $45,886.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne Keenan purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $73,968.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,001. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,770 shares of company stock worth $135,855. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

