Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) and Rennova Health (NYSE:RNVA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) and Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Universal Health Services and Rennova Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Services 0 5 8 0 2.62 Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Health Services presently has a consensus price target of $141.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.83%. Given Universal Health Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Universal Health Services is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Risk & Volatility

Universal Health Services has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rennova Health has a beta of -0.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Services and Rennova Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Services 6.34% 14.89% 7.02% Rennova Health -319.55% N/A -249.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of Universal Health Services shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Universal Health Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of Rennova Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Services and Rennova Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Services $11.38 billion 0.72 $814.85 million $9.99 9.61 Rennova Health $15.99 million 0.12 -$48.03 million N/A N/A

Universal Health Services has higher revenue and earnings than Rennova Health.

Summary

Universal Health Services beats Rennova Health on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. As of February 27, 2019, it owned and/or operated 350 inpatient facilities, and 37 outpatient and other facilities located in 37 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. Universal Health Services, Inc. founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About Rennova Health

Rennova Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of healthcare related products and services to healthcare providers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Laboratory Services, Supportive Software Solutions, and Decision Support and Informatics Operations. It provides toxicology, clinical pharmacogenetics, and esoteric testing services. The company also offers Advantage, a HIPAA compliant software; Clinlab, a Windows-based Web-enabled laboratory information management system; and Medical Mime, a suite of solutions, which include an optimized Electronic health records (EHR) for substance abuse and behavioral health providers, a dictation-based ambulatory EHR for physician practices, and advanced transcription services. In addition, it develops and markets interpretation and decision support solutions that enhance cancer diagnoses and treatment through actionable data analytics and reporting for oncologists and their patients. Rennova Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

