UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,823 shares of company stock valued at $38,152,284 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.68.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $303.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $315.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

