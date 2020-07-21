UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,462 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock opened at $303.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $287.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.09. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,823 shares of company stock valued at $38,152,284 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

