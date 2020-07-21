Ultra Electronics’ (ULE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,000 ($24.61) to GBX 2,100 ($25.84) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,000 ($24.61) to GBX 1,800 ($22.15) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,840 ($22.64) to GBX 1,770 ($21.78) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,500 ($30.77) to GBX 2,550 ($31.38) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,195.71 ($27.02).

LON:ULE opened at GBX 2,132 ($26.24) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 19.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,039.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,023.32. Ultra Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 19.80 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,346 ($28.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04.

In other news, insider Tony Rice bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,052 ($25.25) per share, for a total transaction of £102,600 ($126,261.38).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

