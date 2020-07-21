Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.41.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $200.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.98. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $359.80.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

