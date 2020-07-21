UDR (NYSE:UDR) Downgraded by Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates lowered shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:UDR opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. UDR has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $321.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,221,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,501,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,876,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,301,000 after purchasing an additional 323,643 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in UDR by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,548,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,061,000 after buying an additional 3,979,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UDR by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,739,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,581,000 after buying an additional 230,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in UDR by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,565,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,293,000 after buying an additional 2,631,823 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,109,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

