UBS Group Lowers Azul (NYSE:AZUL) to Sell

UBS Group cut shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AZUL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Azul from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azul from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Get Azul alerts:

AZUL stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Azul has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $44.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.13). Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The company had revenue of $632.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azul will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Azul by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,340,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after acquiring an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Azul by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 2,026,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,934 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Azul by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,264,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,138,000 after buying an additional 197,787 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 0.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,046,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Azul by 71.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 939,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 392,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.