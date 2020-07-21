Ubiquiti’s (UI) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $132.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Shares of UI stock opened at $182.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $107.22 and a fifty-two week high of $199.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.28.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $337.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.32 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 191.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 890.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 25.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 8.3% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

