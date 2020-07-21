Ubiq Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001176 BTC on exchanges. Ubiq has a total market cap of $4.67 million and $6,996.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pirl (PIRL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

