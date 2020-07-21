Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $423.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $330.09.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $370.40 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $382.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.53.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $9,364,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,617,232.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,406.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,311 shares of company stock worth $37,929,019 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 390.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

