Trust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Mastercard accounts for 0.1% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 733,054 shares of company stock valued at $220,158,576. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA opened at $311.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.35. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.60.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

