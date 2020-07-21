Trust Asset Management LLC Takes $736,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Intel comprises approximately 0.1% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $3,128,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $254.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.