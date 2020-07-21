Trust Asset Management LLC Takes $622,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,584 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. AT&T makes up 0.1% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in AT&T by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 42,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 84,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 81,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura lowered their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

NYSE T opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. The firm has a market cap of $214.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

