Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,364 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,070 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $455.27 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $470.61. The company has a market capitalization of $207.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $424.39 and a 200-day moving average of $364.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

