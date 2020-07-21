Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,060,000 after acquiring an additional 91,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.95. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

