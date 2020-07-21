Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $454,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,970 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

NYSE ABT opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,596 shares of company stock worth $7,786,215. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

