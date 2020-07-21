Trust Asset Management LLC Has $769,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.1% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

