Trust Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16,096.3% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 4,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 48,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $191.61 on Tuesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

