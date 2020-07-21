Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) PT Raised to $1.75

Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $1.70 to $1.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Trilogy International Partners from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

TLLYF stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Trilogy International Partners has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.91.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

