Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $600,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $36,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $81.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.