Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 56.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,036,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,170,000 after acquiring an additional 69,864 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 324,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,043,000 after acquiring an additional 59,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.94.

TRV stock opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.44. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $153.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

