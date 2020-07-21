Traders Purchase Large Volume of Rapid7 Call Options (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,268 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,119% compared to the typical volume of 104 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

In related news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $519,015.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,428,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $537,499. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 73.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Rapid7 has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $66.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.82 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

