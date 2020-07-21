Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (TPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 31st

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $19.04.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

