TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.98 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for TMX Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $5.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$220.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$219.43 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

TSE:X opened at C$141.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$84.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$132.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$120.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 31.17.

In related news, Director Sylvie Rheaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.50, for a total value of C$627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,417,500.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

