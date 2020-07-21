Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 60,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RHS opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $149.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.83.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

