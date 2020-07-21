Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 47,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 173,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,212,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,076,000 after purchasing an additional 133,154 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.