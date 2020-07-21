Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 9,462 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.