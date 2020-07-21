Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 9,204 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $32,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

