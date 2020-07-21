Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 8,424 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,574 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 29.7% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.4% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Comcast by 26.8% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $192.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Guggenheim lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.