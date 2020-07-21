Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 8,420 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,778,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,692 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,541,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,820,663,000 after purchasing an additional 437,438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,730 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after buying an additional 894,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $636,605,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNI. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

NYSE:CNI opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $96.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.4097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

