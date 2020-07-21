Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 799 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the first quarter worth $4,131,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the first quarter worth $5,333,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter worth $1,010,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 754.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 121.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.14. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $71.32.

