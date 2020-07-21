Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 699 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SYSCO by 9.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SYSCO by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 3.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SYSCO by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO stock opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

