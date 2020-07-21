Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 5,820 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 24.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,911,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,940,000 after acquiring an additional 241,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,635,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $746.21.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,009.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $884.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $610.52. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $282.08 and a 1 year high of $1,074.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

