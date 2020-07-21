Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 3,880 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $8,577,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $144.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.03. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $145.67.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,277 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

