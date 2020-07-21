Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 3,748 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 746.3% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 224,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,745,000 after purchasing an additional 198,395 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 772.3% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 110,744 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $2,742,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 74,912 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 117,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after buying an additional 68,691 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO opened at $117.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.69 and a 200-day moving average of $113.36. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $136.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

