Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 3,555 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 292.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $114.42 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $115.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

