Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 352 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 75.3% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 8.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 10.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol stock opened at $101.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.19. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

