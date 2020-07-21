Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 3,290 Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Peloton were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton by 3.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Peloton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Peloton by 245.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton alerts:

PTON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09. Peloton has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $69.73.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.08 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton news, President William Lynch sold 97,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $4,444,760.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $5,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 447,132 shares of company stock worth $21,256,758.

Peloton Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.