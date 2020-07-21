Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 20,193 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,193 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 81.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 538.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.