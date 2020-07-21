Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,982 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $398.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $402.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.50.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,682,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,570,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,832 shares of company stock worth $10,147,381. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.