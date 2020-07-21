Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,512 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Target by 0.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 2.2% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in Target by 0.9% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Target by 3.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,674 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $119.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.48. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. UBS Group raised their price target on Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $889,874.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,270,882.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

