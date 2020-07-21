Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $883,399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $325.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.51. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

