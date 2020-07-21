Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 13,638 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,638 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Unilever by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Unilever by 29.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 45.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.