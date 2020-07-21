Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Nike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nike by 0.7% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 13.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,730. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.01.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.31. The stock has a market cap of $149.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. Nike’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

