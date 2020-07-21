Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CEL-SCI worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 170.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the first quarter worth about $156,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of CEL-SCI in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. CEL-SCI Co. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

