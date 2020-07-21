Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Shares of VPU opened at $129.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.22. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

