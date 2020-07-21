Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,624 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Regions Financial by 32.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 43,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 102,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RF. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.34.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

