Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $240.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.22 and its 200 day moving average is $198.90. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $245.52. The firm has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LIN shares. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.47.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

